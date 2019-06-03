Modern Ghana logo

03.06.2019 Football News

OFFICIAL: Kadrir Mohammed Completes FC Dynamo Kyiv Move

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ukrainian giants, Dynamo Kyiv have announced the signing of Ghana international Kadiri Mohammed in the ongoing transfer window.

The 22-year-old enterprising defender has joined the Blue and White lads on a five-year deal from Austrian club Austria Vienna.

The former Obuasi AshantiGold defender joined for the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex outfit after a successful loan spell at Russian club Arsenal Tula.

"Honestly, I do not know any of the players. But I've heard a lot about the club. I think it's a dream of any footballer playing for such a team. I really liked the city. I even went to Kyiv today." Mohammed told the club's official website.

"I saw people riding a bike, even asked if I could ride too (laughs). Got a lot of positive emotions."

"I can say that last year, after several years in Austria, I went to the championship of Russia.

"For me, this was the first step. Now, I think, made the next step. I think I'm on the right track. This was my motivation for making a decision."

The 22-year-old scored two goals with two assists in his 27 appearances for Arsenal Tula in all competitions.

Mohammed was handed a call-up to the senior national team of Ghana in 2016 but he is yet to make his national team debut.

