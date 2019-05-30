AFCON 2019: Algeria Release Final 23-Man Squad For AFCON

Algeria have confirmed their final squad for this year's Africa Cup of Nations, with Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez the most distinguished selection in Djamel Belmadi’s 23-man squad, while Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam is notably absent.

Confirmed by the Algerian Football Federation, the former Leicester City star who won treble with Manchester City in the just ended season is joined by Galatasaray midfielder Sofiane Feghouli, who recently won the league and cup double in Turkey, as well as Porto attacker Yacine Brahimi, as the Desert Foxes gear up for the biennial showpiece.

The exclusion of Ghoulam is a consequence of the defender’s injury problems of late, and the left-back has ultimately failed to prove his fitness in time for the competition.

The North Africans were knocked out in the Group Stage two years ago in Gabon and will strive to secure better results in Egypt.

Below is full squad

Goalkeepers: Rais M’Bolhi, Azzedine Doukha, Alexandre Oukidja

Defenders: Ramy Bensebaini, Mohamed Fares, Youcef Atal, Mehdi Zeffane, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Rafik Halliche, Mehdi Tahrat

Midfielders: Mehdi Abeid, Hichem Boudaoui, Adlene Guedioura, Haris Belkebla, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Yacine Brahimi, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Islam Slimani

They have been drawn in Group C and will begin their journey against a Victor Wanyama-led Kenya side on June 23, before facing Senegal and Tanzania on June 27 and July 1, respectively.