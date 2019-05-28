Former President Mahama Wanted To Strip Gyan Off Captaincy And Make Ayew The Captain – Randy Abbey

Former President John Mahama had plans to strip Asamoah Gyan off captaincy and make Andre Dede Ayew the team’s captain according to former GFA spokesperson Randy Abbey.

Speaking on Joy FM’s News File Program, Randy Abbey revealed the former president wanted to vacate Gyan of his captaincy duties, making Gyan suspect his captaincy was under threat.

“I will make a certain disclosure today. I like to keep the football things somewhere and maybe one day I will put them in a book.

“But look, it got to a point when some people in Asamoah Gyan’s camp when President Mahama was in office approached me and said they had credible information that it was the wish of President John Mahama to take the captaincy from Asamoah Gyan and give it to Dede Ayew, so that is how deep-seated and deep-rooted the issue were.

“Publicly people won’t accept it and on the field you won’t see it because they sing and do things together but the issues and tensions were there.”

Asamoah Gyan has currently been stripped off the captaincy with Dede Ayew been named new Black Stars captain ahead of the AFCON tournament in Egypt.