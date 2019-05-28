AFCON 2019: Former Ghana FA Boss Calls For Support For Black Stars Ahead Of Tournament

Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula, a former Ghana Football Association chairman has called on all stakeholders to help Ghana clinch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

The country has come close of winning the ultimate in 1992,2010 and 2015.

"Without any scintilla of doubt, we appear to have the materials to deliver in Cairo, after 37 years of waiting," he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

However, he said breaking that embarrassing trophy hoodoo, would take more than quality player performance on the pitch.

"It's a national crusade - and we as a nation must work religiously towards it - from the First Citizen to the ordinary Ghanaian.

"Indeed, we need all hands on deck and we must temporarily bury all our political colours with every citizen playing their bit to ensure the dream is accomplished," said Lepowura Jawula, who is presently a senior member of the CAF Inter-Club Committee.

He stressed the time come for every right-thinking Ghanaian to throw their unflinching support behind the Black Stars, cautioning that the team itself ought to be wholeheartedly united, bury all differences and focus on the ultimate goal for the good of the nation.

The Black Stars will officially begin camping on June 1 in Dubai.

Ghana are in Group F alongside reigning champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.