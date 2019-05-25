DREAMS FC 1-0 HEARTS: Phobians Fall Short In Dawu Against The Still Believe Boys

Revived Dreams FC stamped their authority at home today, May 25, 2019, to post a 1-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak to end the group phase of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The two Premier Division A sides went into the match knowing that the outcome at the end of the 90 minutes will have no significance as far as the standings in the division is concerned.

With just glory and bragging rights at stake, it was the ‘Still Believe Boys’ who rose to the occasion on the match day to beat the Rainbow boys by a lone goal to nil in front of their home fans in Dawu.

Academy graduate Issah Ibrahim took advantage of a defensive lapse in the away side on the 37th minute to poke home the one goal of the match that helped Dreams FC to revenge an earlier loss they suffered at the hands of the Phobians when they visited the Accra Sports Stadium on match week 1.

The results mean Dreams finish the group phase with 16 points from 14 matches which sees them sitting 5 on the standings. Hearts, on the other hand, will have no bitterness because, despite the defeat, they still occupy top spot and will retain that stop no matter the outcome of the remaining matches that will be played tomorrow.

Hearts of Oak has a daunting task ahead, having been paired against nemesis Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the semi-finals of the Special Competition. The two giants will meet in a one-off tie in June to battle for a place in the grand finale.