Akwasi Frimpong Receives SWAG Special Award

USA based Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana’s second winter Olympian and first skeleton athlete has thanked the sports media in Ghana for recognizing and awarding him with a special trophy.

Speaking to sports journalists at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday where he was handed his prize, he disclosed the award from home will inspire him as he prepares for the next winter Olympic in China in 2022.

The 33-year-old sprinter, bobsledder, and skeleton athlete hinted that he is poised in his zeal to make the sport a great venture in Ghana and train young talents in the game.

“My vision is to train more Ghanaian athletes to know the sports and grow them to become future Olympic medal hopefuls,” he said.

The former track and field athlete was not present to personally receive his award at the 44th MTN SWAG Awards gala held in Accra on May 11.

Sammy Heywood Okine, a former SWAG Deputy General Secretary and astute writer who presented the memento to the skeleton athlete, extolled his feat as worthy of celebrating by the nation.

Frimpong, who was accompanied by his wife, Erica Yaa Frimpong and Oral Ofori his publicist, to collect the award, thanked SWAG for the honour done him and pledged to live by the spirit of the ward which is to make Ghana proud in any international winter event.

“I am very proud of this honour, my family is very proud and my wife is so too, I would never let this country down and would do my very best to always bring honour to this nation,” he stated.

Currently ranked 67th in the world, Frimpong hopes to be among the top 10 in three years time.

He later visited MTN Ghana headquarters and was hailed by the Communications and Marketing officials.

Mr. Eli Kpodo, Brand Manager congratulated him and urged him to keep on raising the flag of Ghana higher.

Madam Gina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications commended him for his can-do spirit and his desire to help others to be adventurous in life.

He later taught some of the MTN staff how to do his dance after racing.