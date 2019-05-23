23.05.2019 Football Transfers AS Vita Signs Former Kotoko Striker Ahmed Toure Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Former Asante Kotoko and Bechem United forward, Ahmed Toure has signed a two-year contract with Congolese outfit AS Vita Club. The prolific striker joined AS Vita from Asec Mimosas, where he enjoyed a fruitful season, scoring 18 goals in 13 League games in his debut season. Toure has bagged in 12 goals in Ligue 1 and four in the CAF Champions League for Asec Mimosas this season. The Burkinabe striker will replace Jean Marc-Makusu who joined RS Berkane of Morocco in March. Toure is well vested in African football as he has played for teams like CS Sfaxien, African Sports and El Gouna. Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
