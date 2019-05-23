AFCON 2019: 'Your Support Will Aid Black Stars To Win AFCON' - Gerard Nus To Ghanaians

Former video analyst of the Black Stars, Gerard Nus has called on Ghanaians to support the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to the Spaniard, the support of Ghanaians will aid the Black Stars to end the country's 37 years trophy drought.

The African football powerhouse has failed to win Africa's finest tournament since winning it in 1982 in Libya.

Ghana has, however, come close in lifting the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

The Black Stars has already been touted as one of the favourites to lift the ultimate but the former Rayo Vallecano technical director beleives the Black Stars will need to support of all Ghanaians to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Liverpool coaching also pledged his support for the Black Stars.

Prior to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equitorial Guinea, Gerard Nus was appointed an assistant coach of the Ghana national football team by head coach Avram Grant.