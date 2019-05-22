Black Stars To Hold Camping In Dubai Ahead Of 2019 AFCON

Ghana’s Black Stars will hold their training camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Dubai, UAE, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) has confirmed.

The West African Country is chasing a 5th AFCON title after failing to conquer the rest of the continent for the past 37 years. Coach for the side James Kwesi Appiah on Monday, May 22, 2019, announced his 29-man provisional squad for the tournament.

Having done that, the team is not set to move to Dubai where they will hold a brief pre-tournament camping before moving to Egypt for the actual assignment.

According to the GFA Normalization Committee, they chose Dubai because it has similar weather condition with Egypt in the summer and also provides excellent training facilities.

The Black Stars will leave Accra on June 1, 2019, and are expected to play 2 friendly matches against South Africa and Namibia.

Ghana has been pitted in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau, as well as defending champions Cameroon.

The prestigious tournament will start on June 21, and end on July 19, 2019.