Albert Frimpong Hails SWAG

President of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Association, Albert Frimpong has hailed the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for nominating him for a Special Award at the 44th Awards gala night to be held at the Accra International Conference Center.

In an exclusive Interview with Albert Frimpong who was in Kumasi organizing his disciplines, he expressed joy when he heard the news and that has energized him to work harder to improve the lives of others.

Albert Frimpong, a very hard working sports administrator said “I feel honoured and finally recognized for my good, dedicated and hard work for God and country after many years”

He said Baseball is undergoing some transformation and soon will be on the right path to fly higher again, while Skatesoccer is also on its way to the top despite the challenges.

He hinted his determined to see to it that it reaches where he had planned and also get funding to help the players involved.

According to Albert Frimpong, who doubles as president of the Ghana Skatesoccer Association, the Ghanaian media have been great all these three decades that he has been in sports administration and promotion.

“They are Friendly, critical at times but mostly very supportive all this while,” he said

He expressed that Baseball did not take part unfortunately due to mistakes made by our team. Despite the zero support to help prepare he team stage it and still clear bills we as a federation and the playing body are determined to keep the flag of Ghana higher despite the deliberately refusal of the authorities to help us. We wish the teams that qualify for Tokyo all the best

The Ghana Baseball President said of Yours Truly “You are one journalist who has always said it as it is, given advice, listened and been there. There is no honest and serious man like you in the industry”

He asked if SWAG has any invitations to bring a partner or guest?

Albert Frimpong is a member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Board and was chef de mission to the African Youth Games in Algeria.