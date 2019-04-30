KP Boateng Hails Ex-Coach Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of UCL Clash

Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng has hailed former coach, Jurgen Klopp ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game between Barcelona and Liverpool.

According to the 32-year-old, the German tactician is among the few managers with that ability to encourage players to feel special.

According to him, even fringe players in his team are made to feel as though they were special which he has demonstrated with Dortmund and now with Liverpool.

“He knows exactly what to say to get a player to die for him,” said Prince. “He has that more than anyone else. You could see it at Dortmund and now at Liverpool too.

“Including players who aren’t starters, they have the feeling that they are special. With him as a coach, there’s a special collective sentiment.”

Speaking about the Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Boateng also praised him for his qualities and believes he should be given the nod ahead of Germany first choice goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer.

“For me, he deserves to be it (the starter),” said Prince. “He shines in all of the games and has so much calm with the ball at his feet.

“I don’t want to say that I desire any ill to Neuer, he’s an extraordinary goalkeeper too. But in this moment of changes in the German national team, it would be right for Marc-Andre to be the No 1. He deserves it.” Boateng said.