KP Boateng Named Among Barcelona Disappointing Signings

Kevin-Prince Boateng has been named among the most disappointing players the club has signed in recent times.

The Ghanaian forward who made a loan switch from US Sassuolo to the Catalan club during the winter transfer window is yet to justify is that loan move.

According to Spanish online portal, Sportskeeda.com, the 31-year-old is the third most disappointing player for the Blaugrana just ahead of Malcom and Philippe Coutinho.

It is revealed that Boateng whose signing came as a surprise to the football world question the rationale for bringing him to the Camp Nou appears to be justifying the position of the skeptics.

“So far, those questions have been proved to be justified, as the former Milan player has proved to be nothing more than a mere squad member.

“Primarily signed to be a backup to Luis Suarez, Boateng showed his massive limitations in that role when he made his debut LaLiga appearance against Real Valladolid, as he struggled to lead the line, making more headlines for the unfortunate burglary on his home during the match than for his performances on the field”, the website stated.

The website noted that the Ghanaian had only featured twice since his transfer two months ago and barely makes it in any matchday squad.

“Boateng is yet to make another appearance for the Blaugrana since that match (not even making a single matchday squad), which in addition to his Copa del Rey debut means he has worn the Barcelona colours on just two occasions for a grand total of 123 minutes; almost two months on from his arrival”, the website noted.