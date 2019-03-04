Former Arsenal Defender Emmanuel Eboué Remarries Longtime Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

Former Arsenal and Ivorian defender, Emmanuel Eboué has remarried his longtime fiancée in a colourful ceremony held in Abidjan on Saturday.

The 37-year-old made the headlines last year for the negative reasons after The Sun Newspaper revealed his living condition.

However, Eboue has turned his life around after battling with his ex-wife Aurelie Bertrand in divorce proceedings which saw him lose his properties and investments, and also the custody of their three children.

According to reports in Cote d'Ivoire, the former Galatasaray defender's new wife, Stephanie Boedé had been with him while at ASEC Mimosas before he moved to Europe, and that the wedding was held discreetly because he now wants a quiet life after all he has been through.

Eboué made a total of 465 appearances for club and country, scoring 22 goals including 33 assists.

He was offered a coaching role at Galatasaray when news the news broke that he was broke and had contemplated suicide.

Photos below...