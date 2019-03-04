Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
36 minutes ago

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Arsenal Defender Emmanuel Eboué Remarries Longtime Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

Former Arsenal and Ivorian defender, Emmanuel Eboué has remarried his longtime fiancée in a colourful ceremony held in Abidjan on Saturday.

The 37-year-old made the headlines last year for the negative reasons after The Sun Newspaper revealed his living condition.

However, Eboue has turned his life around after battling with his ex-wife Aurelie Bertrand in divorce proceedings which saw him lose his properties and investments, and also the custody of their three children.

According to reports in Cote d'Ivoire, the former Galatasaray defender's new wife, Stephanie Boedé had been with him while at ASEC Mimosas before he moved to Europe, and that the wedding was held discreetly because he now wants a quiet life after all he has been through.

Eboué made a total of 465 appearances for club and country, scoring 22 goals including 33 assists.

He was offered a coaching role at Galatasaray when news the news broke that he was broke and had contemplated suicide.

Photos below...

34201910811 uypcsgerrm emmanuelebouremarries1

34201910812 0g830m4yyt emmanuelebouremarries2

34201910812 0g730m4yxt emmanuelebouremarries3

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
