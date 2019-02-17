Kevin-Prince Boateng's Home In Barcelona Robbed

Ghanaian striker, Kevin Prince Boateng’s home was robbed during his Barcelona debut against Valladolid on Saturday evening.

The 31-year-old has become the latest player in Ernesto Valverde’s side to be targeted.

Spanish left-back, Jordi Alba suffered the same fate during a trip to Milan to play Inter in the Champions League earlier this season.

Boateng, who is on loan from Sassuolo played the last half hour at the Nou Camp as a substitute for Luis Suarez.

With Lionel Messi’s penalty the difference in the 1-0 victory, which included a missed spot kick from the Argentine later on, though Boateng’s debut was spoiled after discovering he had been burgled.

According to the Marca, the thieves raided his home for jewellery, watches and cash – valued at €300-400,000.

Boateng will be involved in the Blaugrana’s trip to Lyon on Tuesday for the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

Boateng missed three good chances to open his account, perhaps confirming why he is not an orthodox striker, but useful in that role for certain teams setting up with very specific tactics.

Barcelona have stretched their lead in La Liga to seven points with Real Madrid in action on Sunday.