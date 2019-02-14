Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Manchester United Charged By Uefa After Bottles Thrown At Di María

By Wires
Manchester United Charged By Uefa After Bottles Thrown At Di María

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Manchester United after two bottles were thrown from the stands towards Ángel Di María during Paris Saint-Germain’s win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Di María, a former United player, picked up a beer bottle and pretended to drink from it. Later a bottle of water was hurled at him and United can expect a fine when the case is dealt with by Uefa on 28 February.

The club have also been charged with having stairways blocked, while PSG face a series of charges over the conduct of their fans: setting off fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbance. An item landed at the feet of United’s Luke Shaw in the first half.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Tottenham Stun Dortmund With Magnificent Second-Half Display
CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Beat Zesco United For First Group Stage Win
Asensio Nets Late Real Winner As Ajax Left To Rue VAR Decision
CK Akonnor Delighted With Win Over Zesco United In CAF CC
TOP STORIES

Health Ministry Tackles IMANI Over Anti-Snake Serum Procurem...

1 hour ago

Parliament Okays €10m Loan For 300 Tractors; Minority Unhapp...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line