Manchester United Charged By Uefa After Bottles Thrown At Di María

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Manchester United after two bottles were thrown from the stands towards Ángel Di María during Paris Saint-Germain’s win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Di María, a former United player, picked up a beer bottle and pretended to drink from it. Later a bottle of water was hurled at him and United can expect a fine when the case is dealt with by Uefa on 28 February.

The club have also been charged with having stairways blocked, while PSG face a series of charges over the conduct of their fans: setting off fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbance. An item landed at the feet of United’s Luke Shaw in the first half.