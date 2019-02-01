Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Sports News

Lazio beat Inter Milan to reach Coppa Italia semi-final

By Paul Myers - RFI
AFP/Miguel Medina
AFP/Miguel Medina

Lazio advanced to the semi-final of the Coppa Italia on Thursday night after a niggly encounter at the San Siro with Inter Milan. The Romans marched on following a 4-3 win in the penalty shoot-out. The match had ended 1-1 following one red and 10 yellow cards.

Ciro Immobile broke the deadlock early in the second period of extra-time. But Inter were handed a lifeline in the dying seconds when referee Rosario Abisso pointed to the penalty spot after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fouled Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Inter skipper Mauro Icardi coolly slotted in with the last kick of extra-time.

However his team mates were not as accurate. In the shoot-out, Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha saved Lautaro Martinez's effort and he tipped Radja Nainggolan's kick over the bar before Lucas Leiva scored the winner.

"We deserved to go through and should have won earlier, but it was almost snatched away from us," said Immobile.

"We were a little awkward at the start but as the game came alive we were in it until the end. Then we got a bit frantic which doesn't work against Lazio," said Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.

Lazio will play AC Milan over two legs for a place in the final. The second semi-final pits Fiorentina against Atalanta.

Sports News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Martial signs up for Manchester United until 2024
Nantes pays tribute to Emiliano Sala
Zapata zaps Juventus in Coppa Italia
Cameroon Clubs Drop Case Against CAF Over 2019 Hosting
TOP STORIES

Assault On MP Sam George Will Be Investigated – Gov't

59 minutes ago

The Election Was Peaceful, Disturbances Happened Outside The...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line