Jonathan Mensah Voted Columbus Crew Defender Of The Year

Ghanaian international, Jonathan Mensah has been voted the Columbus Crew defender of the year.

Mensah was selected by his teammates as the club announced the annual team awards

The 26-year-old had a sparkling season, playing in 27 matches and the team only allowed 1.19 goals per game when he was on the field.

The former Anzhi Makhachkala centre-back helped the team to earn eight of its 10 shutouts over the season and was second in the squad in clearances per game (4.3) and third in interceptions (0.8) and blocks (0.6) and scored a goal against the New York Red Bulls that helped Crew SC to a 3-2 victory.

Mensah's was twice named to MLSSoccer.com's weekly Team of the Week in Week 12 following a road match against the New England Revolution and in Week 29 following a road match against FC Dallas.