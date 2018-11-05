Dreams FC Trio Earn Ghana Call-Ups For CAF U23 Cup Of Nations Qualifier

Dreams FC trio Maxwell Arthur, Issah Yakubu and Michael Amoh have been called up in the Black Meteors team for this month's CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier.

Head coach Yusif Abubakar wants to hit the ground running by assembling a strong team to face Togo in the first leg.

The Black Meteors will begin camping next week ahead of the first leg 15 November.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face Gabon in the second qualifying round to be played between 18-26 March 2019.

If the Meteors progress, then will face the winner of the Equatorial Guinea/Sao Tome and Principe versus Algeria in June 2019 to determine the seven qualifiers who will join hosts Egypt.

The 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations will be played from 8 to 22 November 2019 in Egypt.

The tournament will determine which three African teams will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Tokyo.

