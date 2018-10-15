Grassroots Communities Soccer Tour Gaining Momentum In Accra

Books And Boots Logo

The education and soccer Communities Champions League is gradually becoming the most talked about colts soccer event in the capital.

This buzz is likely to continue following successful events in Ashaiman, Tema, Spintex and Kaneshie.

At the Spintex Texpo Park a fortnight ago, it was penalty "shoot out" galore which Old Gold FC eventually won; Kaneshie was no exception with Gentiles FC sailing through.

In Tema, Chelsea FC won the ultimate prize whilst in Ashaiman, it was about tactics, stamina and style which landed Missions FC the cup.

The concept has received lots of positive reviews and encouragement from the media and Reading Ambassadors.

Medical partners Medal Pharmacy, Education partners Active Minds, and Scholarship partners Christian Temple College are set to unveil plans for their partnership.

Indeed the 4th edition of the Books & Boots Communities Champions League attracted more interest than previous events.

Half a dozen pastors and volunteers from the Lighthouse Qodesh Church also joined the reading campaign in Kaneshie for the first time.

Led by Pastors Adolf, Ray and pastor LP Charis, the Qodesh men and women of God spent the entire day interacting and coaching the children who were aged between 10 and 15.

The organisers believe this trend is likely to encourage philanthropists, corporate Ghana and possibly foreign agencies to support the project in revamping grassroots soccer.

The books and Boots Communities Champions league caravan could be next in your community.

Credit: Dennis Mensah