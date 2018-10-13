Black Queens Coach Allays Fears Ahead Of AWCON 2018

Bashiru Hayford, head coach of the national female football team, the Black Queens, has said, his players will have no difficulty, playing on a natural pitch, despite training on an artificial pitch ahead of the 2018 Total Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), to be hosted by Ghana.

According to the coach, 'training at Prampram Astro-turf, has never been a problem for us, though we going to play on natural turf.

'We would move to camp to train on a natural pitch soon since these girls are also used to that.

'We are here on the Astro turf to get our techniques and tactics well-rehearsed and in two to three weeks time, we would be training on natural turfs and we hope by that time the draw would be out and the Accra Sports Stadium would be ready, so we would play two or three matches at the stadium to get used to it before the competition.