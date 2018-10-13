Black Challenge To Stage Demonstration On Monday

Members of the National Amputee football team, the Black Challenge, are plotting to stage a demonstration against the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday, October 15, to register their frustration over refusal to fund the team's participation in the 2018 Amputee World Cup in Mexico.

The demonstration would see the players and technical members of national team and other Persons with Disability (PWDs) march towards the seat of government to register their displeasure and neglect suffered over the years.

'No one cares about us, so we too we care less about whether the police is informed or not. We have the right to demonstrate and no one can take it away from us,' some of the players charged.

The Black Challenge are billed to represent Ghana at the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico from October 24 to November 5, but the trip is in limbo, as Sports Ministry's is yet to show any commitment towards funding the trip.

The players, currently training at the Arts Centre on a non-residential basis, are at a fix over the trip though determined to raise the flag of Ghana high, if measures are put in place.

Ghana has been tipped to thrive in upcoming tournament considering the high number of professional amputee players despite being handed a tough group opponent, which includes Argentina, Italy and France.

By Simon Asare, GNA