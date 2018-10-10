Ghana Ready For Sierra Leone Despite Doubts Over Match

The Black Stars of Ghana, have commenced camping in Kumasi, ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCoN) qualifier against Sierra Leone, despite uncertainty over the match.

The game scheduled for Thursday, October 11, at the Baba Yara Stadium, had been thrown into doubt, following the world's football governing body, FIFA's suspension of the Sierra Leone Football Association (FA) over government interference.

Mr Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Communications Director of FIFA's Normalization Committee for Ghana, told the GNA Sports, that they were not perturbed about the uncertainties surrounding the match.

He said Ghana was focused and had consequently, assembled all its players for camping.

'The Sierra Leoneans have agreed in principle to honour the match and as such have petitioned FIFA to re-schedule the match for Friday, October 12.

"So, we are waiting for what the world's football governing body will say', Mr Yeboah told the GNA Sports.

The Black Stars, led by their inspirational skipper, Asamoah Gyan, had since Monday been holding training sessions in readiness for the game.

Coach Kwasi Appiah, in an interview with the media, rallied the people to support the senior national team for a massive victory.