Kempinski Hotel To Host 2018 AWCON Draw

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), would on October 21, host the official draw for the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

A statement released by Africa's football governing states that, the draw would determine which countries would be housed in each of the two groups and the venues as well.

Ghana would host seven other African countries; Nigeria, South Africa, Mali, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria, Zambia and Cameroon in a competition scheduled between November 17 to December 1.

The AWCON which doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup would see the top three teams qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

The Black Queens would be seeking to win Ghana, her first trophy in the women's tournament since its inception in 1991 and also make the fourth World Cup appearance, having missed out on the last two editions in Germany and Canada.