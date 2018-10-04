Ghana's Black Challenge Gear Up For World Cup

Ali Jarra, head coach of the Ghana Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge, has extended an invitation to members of the team, for a non-residential camping scheduled to start on October 5, at the Accra Arts Centre, Accra.

This is to select players and prepare the team for the 2018 Amputee World Cup in Mexico.

The World Cup, slated for October 24 to November 5, 2018, would see Ghana face off against heavyweights, which includes Argentina, France and Italy in Group B.

According to a statement by coach Jarra, the non-residential camp is to enable the technical team to assess the players and select the best ones for the trip to Mexico.

'We (technical team) want to do a final assessment of players ahead of the world cup in order to pick the best for Ghana, as we aim at winning the cup this year,' the experienced coach stated.

'We have observed the performance of the players in the just-ended local league and the professional players in Turkey and I believe we have the best materials capable of making history for Ghana, so we want all of them to assemble, so we pick the best for the nation,' Jarra stated.

He appealed to the government, corporate bodies and individuals to come to their rescue as they solicit funds to make the trip to Mexico.

'We are going to Mexico in the name of Ghana, so our performance would lift our international image and open opportunities to the players, as was the case in 2010. That is why we are appealing to government, companies and individuals to help us make the trip,' he appealed.

Ghana has thirteen (13) amputee football players playing in various clubs in the Turkish Amputee Football League, a feat achieved after Ghana's sterling performance at the 2010 world cup in Argentina.

Angola, Kenya, Liberia and Nigeria are the other African nations traveling to Mexico for the football mundial.