Richmond Boakye-Yiadom Earns Black Stars Recall

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's decision to leave China and return to Red Star Belgrade has yielded dividends as he has been recalled into the Black Stars for this month's back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The 25-year-old left the mega-cash at Jiangsu Sunning to rejoin the Serbian outfit on a two-and-half-year deal.

Boakye announced his return with a brace in the 6-0 drubbing of Radnik Surdulica on his debut.

The former Juventus player was on target in the Serbian derby by snatching the equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Partizan Belgrade.

During the summer, he withdrew from Ghana's squad which played Japan and Iceland in friendlies due to injuries.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders:

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Bernard Mensah (Kayserispor, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forwards:

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)

