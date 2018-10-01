They don't want to build Schools and Hospitals anymore but build private mansions and buy flashy and political campaign carsBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
KP Boateng Optimistic AC Milan Can Clinch League Title If They Maintain Perfect Run
US Sassuolo attacker, Kevin Prince Boateng is optimistic that his former outfit, AC Milan can clinch the ongoing season league title if they maintain their consistency.
Milan thrashed Sassuolo 4:1 on Sunday and the Ghanaian forward has charged his former team to maintain their run.
“We started well but forgot to score,” he told Rai Sport.
“They then scored on a counter-attack and things turned sour. Milan? They were perfect today.
“If they play like this every game, they can even win the league title…”.
The 31-year-old enjoyed the full throttle of the game,