Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

Several Ghanaian players saw action over the weekend but only a handful managed to register their names on the scoresheet for their clubs.

Daniel Amartey's swashbuckling performance for Leicester City continued as he exhibited another solid display in their win over Newcastle United.

Mahatma Otoo kept up his newfound form in Turkey as he hit the back of the twine again for Balikesirspor.

Bernard Tekpetey is gradually taking the Bundesliga 2 by storm with his incessant scoring form as he grabbed another goal for SC Paderborn 07.

Winger Christian Atsu tasted his first 90 minutes of football for Newcastle United as their woes deepened with a 2-0 defeat at home to Amartey's Leicester City.

ENGLAND

Dennis Odoi played full throttle and was booked for Fulham when they lost 3-0 to Everton.

Daniel Amartey played full throttle for Leicester when they beat Newcastle 2-0. Christian Atsu also played full throttle for the losers.

Collin Quaner missed Huddersfield 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham through injury.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah cameoed for Aston Villa in their 1-1 stalemate with Bristol City.

Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading FC in their 2-2 draw with Brentford.

In League One, Kwesi Appiah came on in the 68 minutes for AFC Wimbledon when they won 2-1 against Oxford United.

Tarique Fosu scored from the spot and was booked for Charlton Athletic when they played out a 2-2 draw with Luton. He was substituted in the 87th minute.

Joe Dodoo was an unused substitute for Blackpool when they played out a pulsating 2-3 draw with Peterborough.

Bernard Mensah cameoed for Lincoln City when they beat Cheltenham 0-2 away from home. Immanuelson Duku played 59 minutes for the losers.

Kobby Arthur played full throttle for Macclesfield when they played a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers.

Hiram Boateng played 69 minutes for Exeter City when they played a 1-1 draw with Port Vale.

Nortei Nortey was an unused substitute for Dover Ath. when they lost 2-0 to Barrow

Kwame Thomas played 71 minutes for Solihull Moors when they won 1-0 against Havant & Waterlooville.

Harold Odametey played full throttle for Maidenhead when they lost 3-0 at home to Salford. Nana Owusu played the 34 minutes for the losers

GERMANY

Baba Abdul-Rahman was left out of Schalke matchday squad that won 1-0 against Mainz 05. Issah Abass was also not part of the losers squad.

Derrick Luckassen was not included in Hertha Berlin squad that shocked Bayern Munich 2-0 at home.

Kasim Nuhu missed TSG Hoffenheim 2-1 home loss to RB Leipzig through injury.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Stuttgart in their 2-1 home win against Werder Bremen.

In Bundesliga 2, Joseph Claude Gyau played 68 minutes for Duisburg and scored their only goal when they lost 3-1 at home to Regensburg.

Kingsley Schindler missed Holstein Kiel 4-2 win over Darmstadt through suspension.

Christopher Avevor played the entire duration of the game for St. Pauli in their goalless draw with SV Hamburg. Gideong Jung missed the match for Hamburg through injury.

Prince Owusu came on in the 75th minute for Armenia Bielefeld in their 3-1 lost at home to FC Koln.

David Atanga lasted 89 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-0 win at Dynamo Dresden.

Jan Gyamarah came on in the 69 minute for Bochum and was booked when they lost 3-2 to Heidenheim.

Bernard Tepketey scored in the third week running for SC Paderborn 07 when they beat Aue 1-0. Christian Adjei Antwi came on to play 28 minutes for the victors.

Steffen Nkansah played the last 18 minutes for Eintracht Braunschweig when they lost 4-2 to Meppen.

Bernard Kyere cameoed for Fortuna Koln in their 2-1 home defeat against Uerdingen.

Marcel Appiah missed VfL Osnabruck goalless draw with Jena through injury.

Kelvin Weidlich lasted 90 minutes for Energie Cottbus in their 2-0 loss at Karlsruher.

FRANCE

Abdul-Majeed Waris was substituted in regulation time for Nantes FC when they played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Lyon. Enoch Kwateng was absent from Nantes matchday squad.

Grejohn Kyei came on in the 69th minute for RC Lens as they played out a goalless draw game with Paris FC.

John Boye play full throttle for FC Metz when they lost 1-0 to Le Havre. Ebenezer Assifuahwarmed the bench for the winners.

Emmanuel Ntim warmed the bench for Valenciennes as they lost 3-b1 to AC Ajaccio.

Lawrence Ati Zigi warmed the bench as his side Sochaux played a goalless draw with Nancy.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute for Inter-Milan in their 2-0 victory against Cagliari at the San Siro.

Nicholas Opoku warmed the bench for Udinese in their 2-1 loss at Bologna. Emmanuel Agyemang Badu missed the game for the losers through injury likewise Godfred Donsah for the victors.

Yusif Rahman Chibsah played 90 minutes for Frosinone in their 2-1 defeat at home to Genoa.

Kevin-Prince Boateng played full throttle for US Sassuolo in their 4-1 home defeat against AC Milan. Claud Adjapong warmed the bench for the losers while Alfred Duncan missed the action for them through injury.

Afriyie Acquah missed Empoli 1-0 defeat at Parma through injury.

In Serie B, Moses Odjer played full throttle for Salernitana when they beat Hellas Verona 1-0.

Emmanuel Gyasi was substituted in the 89 minute for Spezia when they won 2-1 against Carpi.

Bright Addae lasted 74 minutes for Ascoli in their goalless draw with Cremonese.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey made a 69th minute introduction for Atletico Madrid when they played out a goalless draw game against Real Madrid in the El Derbi.

Inaki Williams was substituted in the 79th minute for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-1 draw with Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Emmanuel Boateng lasted full throttle for UD Levante when they won 2-1 against Deportivo Alaves. Mubarak Wakaso was an unused substitute for Alaves. Raphael Dwamena on the other hand was not part of the victors match day team. Patrick Twumasi was also left out of the losers matchday team.

In the Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie returned to the starting line up and played full throttle for Sporting Gijon when they beat Las Palmas 1-0 at home.

Richard Boateng warmed the bench for Real Oviedo in their 2-0 loss at Alcorcon.

Yaw Yeboah once again showed brilliance for CD Numancia in their goalless draw against Osasuna.

THE NETHERLANDS

Myron Boadu missed AZ Alkmaar 2-2 stalemate with PEC Zwolle through injury.

Leeroy Owusu played full minutes of action for De Graafschap as they defeated Willem II 2-1 at home.

Rodney Antwi was an unused substitute for FC Volendam as they played out a 2-2 draw with Helmond.

Kevin Luckassen warmed the bench for Almere City in their 2-1 win over Waalwijk.

AUSTRIA

Seth Painstil played full throttle for Admira when they lost 2-4 to Altach.

Samuel Tetteh missed LASK Linz goalless draw with Sturm Graz through injury.

In the Bundesliga II, Gideon Mensah returned from injury to cameo for FC Liefering when they lost 2-1 to table toppers BW Linz.

Kingsley Boateng was a stalwart for Reid during their 3-0 win at Neustadt.

Felix Adjei played full period of action for Wattens as they played out a 1-1 draw with Wacker Innsbruck. Kelvin Yeboah came on in the 57 minute for Wattens.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh grabs a brace for Dinamo Brest in their 3-0 victory against Slutsk.

BELGIUM

Eric Ocansey picked a booking before being taken off in the 73rd minute for KAS Eupen as they beat Kotrijk 3-1 away from home.

Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for Sint Truiden in their goalless draw with Anderlecht. Francis Amuzu cameoed for Anderlecht while Dennis Appiah warmed their bench. Dauda Mohammed missed the match for the Purple and White lads with a calf injury.

William Owusu played full throttle for Royal Antwerp in their 2-2 draw with KAA Gent. Nana Akwesi Asare also enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Gent. Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for Antwerp.

Joseph Aidoo played full throttle for KRC Genk when they thrashed Zulte Waregem 4-0. Joseph Painstil came on in the 71st minute for the victors.

Nana Opoku Amponsah scored for Wassland Bavren and was substituted in the 74 minutes when they thrashed Mouscron 3-0 at away.

Devine Naah played full 90 minutes and was booked for Tubize when they lost 2-1 to KSV Roeselare.

Kamal Sowah was left out of OH Leuven squad that lost 3-1 at home to St. Gilloise.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu lasted 13 minutes for Septemvri Sofia in their defeat to 2-1 to Bristrita.

Edwin Gyasi was introduced in the 63rd minute for CSKA Sofia as they were pipped 1-0 at home by Levski Sofia.

Derrick Mensah cameoed for Dunav Ruse in their 1-1 draw with Beroe.

Michael Tawiah played 90 minutes for Vereya in their 2-1 home defeat to Botev Plovdiv.

CHINA

Frank Acheampong was not included in Tianjin Teda squad that were pipped 1-0 at Guizhou Zhicheng.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi played full throttle for Pribram when they thrashed Mlada Boleslav 3-0.

Benjamin Tetteh picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Sparta Prague when they lost 1-0 to Viktoria Plzen.

CROATIA

Ahmed Said cameoed for Hajduk Split when they played 0-0 with Dinamo Zagreb.

Obeng Regan was left out of Inter Zapresic squad that lost 3-0 at home to Osijek.

Maxwell Boadu Acosty played the final 20 minutes for Rijeka in their goalless draw with Slaven Belupo.

DENMARK

Collins Tanor cameoed for Hobro IK when they lost 5-2 to Midtjylland. Micheal Baidoo was not included in the victors squad.

Emmanuel Oti Essigba missed Esbjerg goalless draw with Aarhus through injury.

Kelvin Mensah missed Brondby 2-1 home loss against AC Horsen through injury.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played the final 24 minutes for HJK Helsinki as they played out a goalless draw with Honka. Evans Mensah missed the game for HJK through injury.

Samba Silla was left out of Jaro FF squad that drew goalless with Ekenas.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Zhetysu Taldykorgan in their 3-0 loss at Astana FC.

HUNGARY

Abraham Akwesi Frimpong returned from a long layoff to cameo for Ferencvarosi in their 1-0 win over Ujpest.

LATVIA

Obuobi Rashid was not included in Ventspils matchday squad that won that won 2-0 against Jelgava.

Michael Ofosu-Appiah was not in the squad for RFS when they lost 1-2 at home to Riga FC.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye came on in the 77th minute for Atlas FC in their 2-0win over Toluca at home.

PORTUGAL

Lumor Agbenyenu was once again left out Sporting Lisbon squad as they defeated Maritimo 2-0 at the Estadio Jose Averlade.

Alhassan Wakaso played full minutes of action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-1 draw with Vitoria Setubal.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey enjoyed 90 minutes while Mohammed Abu picked a booking before taken off in the 84th minute for Valeranga in their 3-2 win over IK Start. Ibrahim Arafat Mensah and Isaac Twum were unused substitutes for the losers.

Danny Antwi lasted 81 minutes for Asane in their 2-0 home defeat to Sandnes.

RUSSIA

Abdul-Kadri Mohammed played full throttle for Arsenal Tula when they lost 2-1 to Ural away from home.

Rabiu Mohammed played 84 minutes for FK Anzi Makhackala in their shocking 2-1 win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

Aziz Tetteh played full throttle for Dynamo Moscow in their 3-0 defeat at Krasnodar.

ROMANIA

Joseph Mensah cameoed for Sepsi as they held Dinama Bucuresti to a goalless draw.

SERBIA

Trio Rashid Sumaila, Ibrahim Tanko and Richmond Boakye Yiadom were left out of Red Star Belgrade squad for their 2-1 win over Mladost.

Samuel Owusu enjoyed 90 minutes for Cukaricki in their 1-1 draw with Napredak.

Samuel Afum returned from injury to warm the bench for Sp. Subotica in their 1-0 home defeat against Vojvodina.

Zakaria Suraka was left out of Dinamo Vranje that beat Macva 1-0 at home.

Francis Kyeremeh played 79 minutes for Radnik when they lost 1-0 to FK Vozdovac.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyapong played 84 minutes for Hibernian in their 1-0 win at St. Mirren.

SLOVAKIA

Sadam Sulley came on in the 58th minute to score for Michalovce when they rallied from behind to play a 2-2 with Ruzomberok.

Benson Annan played 90 minutes for MSK Zilina as they won 2-1 against ZiOn Moravce at away.

Osman Bukari was substituted in the 35th minute for AS Trencin when they lost 2-0 to Podbrezova.

Patrick Asmah played full throttle for Senica in their 2-1 loss at home to Dun. Streda

Mitch Apau played full throttle for Slovan Bratislava and was booked when they won 2-1 at Spartak Trnava.

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye played full throttle for NK Olimpija Ljubljana when they played a 1-1 draw with NK Krsko. Kingsley Boateng was an unused substitute for Olimpija.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Kissi Boateng was excluded form SuperSport United team that lost to Cape Town City in the MTN 8 Cup.

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensiro was taken off at half time for Ostersunds FK in their 2-0 win at Djurgarden. Patrick Kpozo cameoed for the victors with Frank Arhin warmed their bench.

Enoch Adu Kofi played 79 minutes for AIK Stockholm as they walloped Dalkurd 4-0 at away.

Enoch Kwakwa cameoed for Falkenbergs as they won 3-2 Brage.

Prosper Kasim enjoyed 90 minutes for Mjallby when they played a 2-2 draw game with Lunds.

Isaac Shaze played the entire duration of the game for Gefle IF in their goalless draw with Osters.

Thomas Boakye came off the bench to provide an assist for Halmstad in their 3-2 loss at Norrby.

Emmanuel Okine and Sadat Karim played full throttle for Landskroma BoIS in their 4-3 home loss against Frej.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for St. Gallen when they won 2-1 against Grasshoppers.

Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich is still out injured hence did not make Young Boys squad that won 4-1 at Thun.

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey received a matching order after receiving two yellow cards for Alanyaspor when they beat Akhisar Genclik spor 2-1.

Caleb Ekuban cameoed for Trapzonspor in their 4-2 win against Kasimpasa.

Andre Ayew played full throttle for Feneebahce as they were hammered 3-0 at Rizespor.

Bernard Mensah played 79 minutes for Keyserispor when they lost 2-0 at BeÅŸiktaÅŸ. Asamoah Gyan was an unused substitute for the losers.

Jerry Akaminko is still waiting to mark his debut for Istanbulspor as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Boluspor.

Mahatma Otoo continued from where he left off for Balikesirspor in the Turkish Cup in midweek by notching the winner in their 2-1 victory against Altay.

Kamal Issah was not included in Eskisehirspor's team that suffered a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Adana Demirspor.

USA

Johan Kappelhof picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Chicago Firein their 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC.

Bismarck Adjei-Boateng was substituted in the 14th minute for Colorado Rapids during their 4-0 by thrashing at Seattle Sounders.

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes while Lalas Abubakar was substituted in the 55th minute for Columbus Crew in their goalless draw against Philadelphia Union. Charles Sapong lasted 68th minutes for the Union with David Accam warming their bench.

Chris Odoi-Atsem missed DC United 5-0 win over Montreal Impact through injury.

Ebenezer Ofori played 90 minutes for New York City FC in their 2-1 loss at Minnesota United. Kwame Awuah was an unused substitute for the losers while Abu Danladi missed the action for the victors through injury.

Dominic Oduro warmed the bench for San Jose Earthquakes as they relinquished a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Houston Dynamo.

Ema Boateng played 80 minutes for LA Galaxy in their 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

In the USL, Ropapa Mensah played full minutes of action for Nashville in their 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls II. Wahab Ackwei was left out of NY Red Bulls squad.

Solomon Asante played 90 minutes for Phoenix Rising in their 2-0 win over Saint Louis FC. Gladson Awako lasted 77 minutes for the victors.

Kalif Alhassan missed Oklahoma City Energy 1-0 win at Las Vegas Lights through injury.

Patrick Agyemang played full throttle and scored in Richmond Kickers' 3-2 loss to North Carolina, Oscar Umar also played 90 minutes while Christopher Osei-Owusu warmed the bench for the losers.

