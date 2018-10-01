Felix Annan Earns Black Stars Call Up Ahead Of Sierra Leone Clash

Head coach of the Kwesi Appiah has invited Kumasi Asante Kotoko shot-stopper, Felix Annan ahead of Ghana's clash against Sierra Leone in the third round qualifiers of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, according to Kickgh.com.

The former WAFA goalkeeper has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors and has received a huge applause from the football fraternity.

The 23-year-old has been the brightest player in the Kotoko set-up from last two seasons and has cemented his position.

Ghana will be facing Sierra Leone in October at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Afcon qualifications.