CAF Confirms 2019 Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations In Egypt Will Be Played In November

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the commencement date for the 2019 Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted in Egypt.

At Caf's meeting in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on 27- 28 September 2018, the CAF Executive Committee, chaired by continent football governing body President Ahmad Ahmad, disclosed the tournament will start from 8- 22 November 2019

The Black Meteors will be hoping to make their debut at the quadrennial tournament after missing out on the last edition in Senegal.

This will be the 3rd edition of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The tournament was initially scheduled to take place in Zambia, but they withdrew from hosting in July 2017.

Egypt was announced as the new host nation of the tournament by CAF on 23 September 2017.

The tournament will determine which three African teams will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan.

Nigeria are the defending champions after beating Algeria 1-0 in the final.

