Report: Accra And Cape Coast Sports Stadium Near Completion

Renovation works at the Accra and Cape Coast Sports Stadium, are almost complete ahead of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON), as contractors are putting in minor touches ahead of an inspection team, from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The playing pitches at the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Sports Stadium are 86% and 99% complete respectively, according to information gathered by GNA Sports.

According to the reports, top dressing, fertilizing, rolling and spraying against buds are ongoing, at the Accra Sports Stadium, which are the final stages of the pitch.

Reliable information available to the GNA Sports reveals that the floodlights at the Accra Sports Stadium, are also ready for the event, as workers are currently changing bulbs to complete the process.

In addition, re-painting of chairs at the Accra Sports Stadium is 64% complete, with internet connection, accreditation centre, mixed zone, media centre to be ready in due time for the competition.

All the four dressing rooms at the capital city are 96% complete, according to the report.

The Cape Coast Stadium is almost 100% complete, with all dressing rooms all fit for purpose.

Scoreboards at both Accra and Cape Coast are 70% and 100% completed respectively, at both hosting cities, with standby generators at both stadia ready for the eight-nation tournament, which is expected to end on December 1, 2018, in Accra.