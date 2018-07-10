Kwadwo Asamoah Officially Unveiled At Inter Milan [VIDEO]

Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan have officially unveiled the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 2010 Champions League winners chose a very fascinating way of announcing the Ghana international incorporating a scrabble theme in their unveiling video.

The energetic wing-back joined the Milan based club last week on a free transfer after spending six years at the club.

The 29-year-old signed a three year deal with the Nerazzurri, to become their third signing of the summer transfer window and has been handed the number 18 shirt.