modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
3 minutes ago | Football News

Kwadwo Asamoah Officially Unveiled At Inter Milan [VIDEO]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Kwadwo Asamoah Officially Unveiled At Inter Milan [VIDEO]

Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan have officially unveiled the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 2010 Champions League winners chose a very fascinating way of announcing the Ghana international incorporating a scrabble theme in their unveiling video.

The energetic wing-back joined the Milan based club last week on a free transfer after spending six years at the club.

The 29-year-old signed a three year deal with the Nerazzurri, to become their third signing of the summer transfer window and has been handed the number 18 shirt.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

quot-img-1Divided we are weak: united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world.

By: Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nk quot-img-1
body-container-line