Number12: Anas Drops Video Of Two Assistant Referees Taking Bribe To Fix GPL Match

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has released a video of two assistant referees taking bribe to fix Liberty Professionals and Great Olympics clash.

The two officials are Ashittey Armah who was line 1 and Jason Nunoo.

The "Number 12" video documentary captured over 80 match officials and top Ghana Football Association officials.

Former president of the country's football governing body, Kwesi Nyantakyi was filmed pocketing a whopping amount of $65,000 from TigerEyePI crew who expressed interest in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League.

Mr Nyantakyi has resigned from all his positions in football and currently under investigations.

Below is the video...

