2018 World Cup: Nigeria’s 19-Year-Old Goalkeeper Celebrates His Son’s 17th Birthday

Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho who is said to be 19 years old astonishingly celebrated his second son’s 17th birthday today, on a message he posted on his official Facebook page.

In a Facebook post that was immediately taken off, Francis showered words of praises on his son Michael.

He posted:

“Wow, my second son Michael is 17 today. I seek for God’s blessings for him. Daddy loves you boy”.

Francis, who might have forgotten that he is 19 years of age and could not have a second son who is 17, immediately deleted the post.

Social Media users are still pouring in their birthday wishes and wishing Michael that his age doesn’t become static at 19 but grows beyond #EverythingGOES