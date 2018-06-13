Michael Essien Is The Best Player I Have Ever Played With - Sammy Kuffour

Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffour has revealed that Michael Essien is the best player he has ever played with in the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The duo played a crucial part in the country's maiden World Cup qualification to Germany in 2006.

According to the UEFA Champions League winner Bayern Munich, the former Chelsea midfield kingpin has the qualities to read and understand the game of football.

"Michael Essien is the best player I ever have played with in the Black Stars in my opinion," he told Metro TV.

"It is not about how you dribble but how you read and understand the game and Essien have those qualities."

The Black Stars were knocked out by football powerhouse, Brazil in the Round of 16 in the Mundial.