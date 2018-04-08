Dickson Sakabutu Delighted In His Debut Goal For Heart of Lions

Kpando Heart of Lions midfielder, Dickson Sakabutu is in utopian ecstasy after scoring his national Division One league debut goal in his side's splendid 2-0 away win over Tudu Mighty Jets at the Teshie MATS Park.

It was the fourth start of the season for the 18-year-old as he opened the scoring in the 29th minutes for the visitors. Abednego Asafo, however, concealed the victory on the 90th minutes with the second goal.

Despite taking four games to score his debut goal for his new club, the midfield enforcer in an interview with Gbc Volta Star radio says he is happy, determined and focused on his goalscoring ambitions.

“It’s great and am so elated to have scored my first league goal for Lions; I’ve tried in several matches to be on the score sheet but to no avail. It finally came against Mighty Jets and am so happy. This goal will boost my confidence and I know more will come thereafter,"

"Am committed to helping my new club play good football, score more goals and win matches. I will work harder and hopefully be in double figures with goals at the end of the season. I'm also grateful to my teammates for their support and team spirit" he added.

Lions jumped to the summit of the National Division One Zone Three table with 10 points pending other results and remained unbeaten this season.

Dickson Sakabutu joined the Kpando base side this season after an impressive season with relegated Ho Dynamo FC.