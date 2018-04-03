Division One League Club Sporting Mirren Re-Named Accra City Stars FC

Division One League side Sporting Mirren is undergoing re-branding and has been re-named Accra City Stars FC.

Owners of the club Optimum Media Prime believe the new name reflects a Ghanaian club based in the capital.

According to General Manager Wasiu Ali Mohammed, the change of name took effect 10 January 2018.

But the Ghana Football Association is yet to affect the change.

Sporting Mirren (Accra City FC) drew their opening match and beat Accra Lions FC 1-0 last Sunday in Tema.

