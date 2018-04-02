Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

ENGLAND

Timothy Fosu-Mensah made a cameo appearance for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 loss against Liverpool at the Selhurst Park. Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game for the Eagles through injury.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City 2-0 victory over Brighton through a thigh injury.

Christian Atsu made a cameo appearance for Newcastle United as they pipped Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the St. James' Park. Collins Quaner was introduced at halftime but could not prevent the Magpies from picking their three points.

Andre Ayew lasted full period for Swansea City in their 2-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Jordan Ayew missed the match through suspension.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah played 83 minutes for Aston Villa as they held Hull City to a goalless draw.

Andy Yiadom lasted full period for Barnsley in their 2-2 draw at home to Bristol City.

Caleb Ekuban scored his debut league goal for Leeds United in their 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Dennis Odoi played full throttle for Fulham FC as they edged out Norwich 2-0 at the Carrow Road.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed Wolves 2-0 win against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium through injury.

In League One, Bernard Mensah lasted 63 minutes for Bristol Rovers in their 2-1 victory over Bury.

Kwesi Appiah missed AFC Wimbledon 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town through injury. Lloyd Sam, who joined the team last week, warmed the bench as they suffer defeat.

Tarique Fosu scored a brace for Charlton Athletic in their 4-0 win at Northampton Town. Joe Dodoo missed the game for the Addicks through injury while Kevin Luckassen did not make the matchday squad of Northampton.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng played full throttle for Exeter City as they lost 3-2 at Lincoln City.

Elsewhere in the lower leagues, Nana Ofori-Twumasi was an unused substitute for Maidstone in their 2-1 loss against Hartlepool. Darius Osei was not included in the loser's matchday squad.

Kwame Thomas picked a booking but finished the 90 minutes for Solihull in their goalless draw with Aldershot Town.

Goalkeeper Declan Appau was not included in Woking squad that lost 3-2 at home to Macclesfield. Koby Arthur missed the game for the visitors through injury.

Harold Odametey enjoyed the d full period of action for Maidenhead in their 3-2 win over Sutton. Nana Owusu warmed the bench for the visitors.

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso made a cameo appearance for Deportivo Alaves in their goalless draw at Espanyol.

Thomas Partey lasted 88 minutes for Atletico Madrid as they edged out Deportivo La Coruna by a lone goal at the Wanda Metropolitano. Sulley Muntari also played 63 minutes for Clarence Seedorf's side.

Emmanuel Boateng lasted 64 minutes for UD Levante in their 1-1 draw at Girona.

In the Segunda Division, Yaw Yeboah wan an unused substitute for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 loss at home to Alcorcon.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah was superb as he lasted full minutes for Juventus in their 3-1 win over AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium.

Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Sassuolo in their 1-1 stalemate with league title hopefuls SS Napoli at the Mapei Stadium. Claude Adjepong warmed the bench for the hosts.

Isaac Cofie was an unused substitute for Genoa in their 1-1 draw with Spal at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Godfred Donsah was magnificent for Bologna during their 1-1 draw with AS Roma.

Afriyie Acquah lasted 54 minutes for Torino in their 4-0 win at Cagliari.

Isaac Donkor completed 90 minutes for AC Cesena in their 1-0 loss at Novara.

In Serie C, Ransford Selasi was an unused substitute for Lecce in their 1-1 stalemate with Siracusa.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng was not included in Nantes squad that were thump 3-0 at home by St. Etienne.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was an unused substitute for Sochaux Montbilliard in their 1-1 at Niort.

Grejohn Kyei warmed the bench for Stade Reims in their 2-0 win at Nancy Lorraine to edge closer to booking their top-flight ticket.

Ebenezer Assifuah lasted 67 minutes for Le Havre in their 2-0 loss to Quivelly Rouen.

GERMANY

Despite returning to full-scale training last week, Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey were not included in Schalke 04 squad that defeated SC Freiburg 2-0 at home.

Kevin-Prince Boateng played full period of action for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 2-1 loss at Werder Bremen.

Gideon Jung picked a booking but lasteth d full period of action for struggling Hamburg SV in their 1-1 draw with VfB Stuttgart.

Defender Joseph Baffo missed Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 loss at Bochum through injury. Steffen Nkansah was not added to the visitor's squad.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 69 minutes for Paderbon in their 5-0 victory at Aalen. Kwame Yeboah made a cameo appearance for the visitors.

Marcel Appiah was an unused substitute for VfL Osnabruck in their 1-1 draw with Hansa Rostock.

Agyemang Diawusie was introduced in the 56th minute for SV Wehen in their 2-0 loss to Wurzburger Kickers. Michael Akoto warmed the bench for the losers.

AUSTRIA

Kadiri Mohammed played 90 minutes for Austria Vienna as they beat Altach 2-1 at home.

David Atanga made a cameo appearance for St. Polten as they were hammered 5-1 at home by Sturm Graz.

Majeed Ashimeru picked a booking before being taken off in the 74th minute as his side AC Wolfsburger were crushed 2-0 at Red Bulls Salzburg.

Samuel Tetteh helped LASK Linz earn a third straight win as he scored in their 1-0 win over Admira Wacker.

Samuel Oppong missed BW Linz 1-0 defeat against Austria Lustenau through injury.

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for FC Liefering in their 2-1 loss at Wacker Innsbruck.

Kingsley Boateng picked a booking but lasted full minutes for Ried in their 1-0 loss at Hartberg.

AZERBAIJAN

Richard Gadze played 90 minutes for Zira as they held Kapaz to a goalless draw.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh lasted 71 minutes for Dinamo Brest in their goalless draw at Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the Belarus season opener.

BELGIUM

Bernard Kumordzi was a delight to watch at the heart the of defence for Kortrijk in their 4-1 win over Waasland-Beveren in the Jupilar League Playoffs. Nana Ampomah picked a booking but lasted full period for the losers.

Nana Akwesi Asare picked a booking but enjoyed full throttle for KAA Gent in their 2-0 win against Anderlecht in the Belgian Championship playoffs. Dennis Appiah missed the game for the Purple and White lads through injury while Francis Amuzu warmed the bench for the losers.

Striker Ishahaku Yabuku warmed the bench for Lierse in their 3-0 loss against Mouscron in the Jupilar League Playoffs.

Samuel Asamoah was an unused substitute for Sint Truiden in their 1-0 defeat at Sporting Lokeren.

Eric Ocansey enjoyed full throttle for KAS Eupen as they were held 2-2 draw by Beerschot Wilwrijk.

Divine Naah picked a direct red card for Tubize in their 2-0 defeat to Westerlo in the Belgian relegation playoffs. Bernardinho Tetteh was not included in the victor's squad.

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi enjoyed 90 minutes for CSKA Sofia as they thump Botev Plovdiv 4-1 at home.

Ohene Carlos lasted 45 minutes for Beroe as they shocked Levski Sofia 2-1 at away.

CHINA

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom climbed off the bench to open the scoring for Jiansung Suning in their 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda. Frank Acheampong lasted full throttle for the losers.

CROATIA

Maxwell Boadu Acosty enjoyed 77 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 1-1 draw at Hadjuk Split. Ahmed Said picked a booking in the game but lasted full minutes for Split.

Obeng Regan warmed the bench for Inter Zapresic in their goalless draw with champions-elect Dinamo Zagreb.

CYPRUS

Francis Narh enjoyed 65 minutes for Doxa in their 4-3 win over Alki Oroklini. Benjamin Asamoah was introduced in the 54th minute for the visitors.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh lasted 90 minutes for Bohemians 1905 in their 2-1 loss at Jablonec.

DENMARK

Moro Ibrahim picked a booking before being substituted in the 65th minute for Silkeborg in their 3-2 home defeat to Helsingor in the relegation playoffs.

HUNGARY

Joseph Paintsil missed Ferencvarosi goalless draw at Ujpest through suspension.

KAZAKHSTAN

Patrick Twumasi registered his second league strike for Astana FC in their 2-0 win over Kaiser Kyzylorda.

KUWAIT

Rashid Sumaila returned from injury to warmed the bench for Al Qadsia in their 2-1 win over Al Salmiya.

LIBYA

Kwame Kizito netted his second league goal for Al Ittihad in their 4-0 win over Al Trisana.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye played full throttle for Atlas FC in their 3-2 win over Santos Laguna.

Francis Afriyie played full minutes for Murcielagos FC in their 3-0 thumping at Atlante. Joseph Owusu Bempah warmed the bench for the losers.

Jacob Martey Akrong was a stalwart and lasted the entire duration for Zacatepec as they pipped Juarez FC 1-0.

NETHERLANDS

Derrick Luckassen returned from suspension to warm the bench for PSV Eindhoven in their 5-1 thumping of NAC Breda at the Philip Stadion. Thomas Agyepong missed the match for the losers through injury.

Jonathan Opoku missed VVV Venlo goalless draw with FC Twente with a calf injury.

Asumah Abubakar missed the matchday squad for Willem II in their 3-2 win over Utrecht through injury.

In the Eerste Divisie, Leroy Owusu warmed the bench for Almere City in their 4-1 home loss to Fortuna Sittard.

Shadrach Eghan did not make the matchday squad for Go Ahead Eagles in their 3-1 win over Helmond.

Rodney Antwi opened the scoring for Volendam in their 2-2 draw at Cambuur.

PORTUGAL

Abdul Majeed Waris did not make the squad for FC Porto in their 2-0 victory over Boavista.

Emmanuel Hackman kept up his scintillating form for Portimonense during their 4-3 win over Moreirense.

Alhassan Wakaso was replaced by Joseph Amoah in Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-0 loss against SL Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

Muniru Sulley was not included in Tondela squad that played 1-1 at Boavista.

Lumor Agbenyenu was not included in the Sporting Lisbon squad that lost 1-0 at Sporting Braga.

In the Segunda Liga, Ernest Ohemeng lasted 81 minutes while Osei Barnes also played 55 minutes for Arouca in their goalless draw at Union Madeira.

Kwame Nsor hit a brace for Academica Viseu in their 3-1 win over Sporting Covilha.

RUSSIA

Abdul Aziz Tettteh made his debut for Dynamo Moscow as they came back from a goal down to beat Arsenal Tula 2-1 at home.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena played full minutes for FC Zurich in their 1-1 draw at FC Sion.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was superb for Maritzburg United in their 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup.

Anas Mohammed played a role in Free State Stars penalty shoot-out win over Ubuntu Cape Town in the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup.

Razak Brimah returned to the post for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2-0 win over Cape Town City FC in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final. Nana Akosah-Bempah made a cameo appearance for the losers.

SWEDEN

Frank Arhin made a cameo appearance for Ostersunds FK as they edged out 1-0 at home by Djurgardens. Samuel Mensah and Patrick Kpozo did not make the matchday squad.

Nasiru Mohammed enjoyed full throttle for Hacken BK in their 1-0 win over Kalmar in the Swedish Allsvenskan opener.

Gershon Koffie was not included in the Hammarby squad that recorded a 3-1 victory over Sirius IF.

In the Superettan League, Karim Sadat scored for Landskroma BOIS in their 3-2 loss to Falkenbergs. Enock Kwakwa made a cameo appearance for the visitors.

SCOTLAND

Danny Amankwaa played 71 minutes for Hearts of Midlothian in their 1-1 draw at Dundee FC. Prince Buaben missed the game after suffering a hamstring injury last week in the side's youth game.

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu lasted full throttle for FK Cukaricki in their 4-1 victory over Subotica.

Abraham Frimpong warmed the bench for Red Star Belgrade in their 5-2 win at Mladost.

SLOVAKIA

Reagy Ofosu lasted 81 minutes for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 loss at Dun. Streda.

Sadam Sulley warmed the bench for Michalovce in their 4-0 win against Nitra.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei picked a booking but lasted full minutes of action for FK Senica in their 1-1 draw at Moravce.

SLOVENIA

Mitch Apau registered his name on the score sheet for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 1-1 draw with Maribor. Issah Abass played 90 minutes for Ljubljana.

TURKEY

Elvis Manu made a 45th-minute introduction for Genclerbirligi in their 4-1 defeat Yeni Malatyaspor. Kamal Issah warmed the bench for the losers.

John Boye picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-0 over Kardemir Karabuk.

Joseph Attamah was an unused substitute for Istanbul Basaksehir in their 2-1 win at Akhisar Genclik Spor.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu missed Bursaspor 2-0 loss at Antalyaspor through injury

Bernard Mensah missed Kasimpasa 2-0 win over Goztepe through suspension.

Isaac Sackey picked a booking but played full period for Alanyaspor in their 1-0 defeat at Besiktas.

In the Turkish Lig 2, Kofi Atta was not included in Istanbulspor AS squad that lost 3-2 at home to Rizespor.

Mahatma Otoo scored his 11th league goal for Balikesirspor in their 3-1 win at Eskisehirspor. Jerry Akamniko played full minutes for the losers.

USA

Kofi Opare and Chris Odoi Atsem were unused substitutes for DC United in their 1-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City.

Latif Blessing played 68 minutes for Los Angeles FC as they relinquished a three-goal lead to lose 4-3 at LA Galaxy. A match which was tagged the Zlatan Ibrahimovic show following the maverick forward's late two goals.

Dominic Oduro watched from the bench once again as his side Montreal Impact inflicted a 1-0 loss on Seattle Sounders.

Abu Danladi lasted 61 minutes for Minnesota United in their 1-0 loss to Atlanta United.

Charles Sapong and David Accam lasted full throttle for Philadelphia Union in their 3-0 loss at Colorado Rapids.

Lalas Abubakar, Harrison Afful played 90 minutes while Jonathan Mensah lasted 83 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps at the Mapfre Stadium. Mohammed Abu warmed the bench for the Crew.

Ebenezer Ofori picked a booking but played 90 minutes for New York City FC in their 2-1 win at San Jose Earthquakes.

In the United Soccer League, Solomon Asante scored the winner for Phoenix Rising in their 1-0 win over Reno. Gladson Awako was substituted at halftime for Phoenix.

Ropapa Mensah made a cameo appearance for Nashville in their 1-0 win at Bethlehem.

