Jacob Apau Returns To Medeama SC After Three-Year Absence
Medeama winger Jacob Apau has returned to the club after a three-year absence.
The youngster has been largely knocked down by injuries after travelling to Italy for greener pastures.
But he has returned to Tarkwa to continue his career.
The former Ghana Under-17 wideman has been training with the team ahead of the new season.
He is among 30 players registered by the Mauve and Yellows.