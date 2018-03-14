modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

Jacob Apau Returns To Medeama SC After Three-Year Absence

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Jacob Apau Returns To Medeama SC After Three-Year Absence

Medeama winger Jacob Apau has returned to the club after a three-year absence.

The youngster has been largely knocked down by injuries after travelling to Italy for greener pastures.

But he has returned to Tarkwa to continue his career.

The former Ghana Under-17 wideman has been training with the team ahead of the new season.

He is among 30 players registered by the Mauve and Yellows.

Osei Ameyaw Sister-In-Law Grabs 11 Contracts
Contracts awarded to the sister-in-law has raised questions of conflict of interest.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

body-container-line