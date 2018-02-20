Ghana To Participate In Amputee Football World Cup In Mexico

The Ghana Amputee Football Association has indicated the country’s intention to participate in this year’s Amputee Football World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary of the Association, Theodore Mawuli Viwotor, in Accra, the Association disclosed that, “we have received an official invitation from the host nation and the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF), to be part of the 24 nations competing for the coveted cup and we are ready to participate in the Mundial.”

The Association revealed that it had already started fund-raising activities to rake in enough money to emplane the players and officials to Mexico and back in October.

“We have embarked on several fund-raising activities initiated by Rev Richard Nii Amartey Adesah, Chairman of the Association, and soon the fruits would start showing. We have the One Ghanaian, One Ghana Cedi project and we have also contacted some corporate bodies and the response is very positive,” the statement clarified.

The Association made it clear that, it was conscious of the difficulties the state faces in funding such events and has decided to raise funds to support whatever would come from government.

Ghana is one of the 24 nations to take part in this year’s world cup scheduled to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico from October 24 to November 5.

Connoisseurs of the game tip Ghana to make significant impact with its record as the nation with the highest number of professionals in amputee football. Thirteen (13) Ghanaians are currently playing in the Turkish Amputee Football Premier and Division One Leagues.

Ghana’s national team, the Black Challenge, holds the record as the first African Champions and the first nation in the world to transfer players professionally.

It is expected that, with the local league beginning this year, the nation has the greatest prospects of winning the world cup if all the right measures are put in place.

The Association is, therefore, appealing to all Ghanaians and the corporate world to support the team to make history at the World Cup, in addition to its enviable record in the game.