Atinga And Musah Are The Toughest defenders I Faced Last Season - Derick Sasraku

Aduana Stars leading marksman Derick Sasraku has named Vincent Atinga and Musah Mohammed as the toughest defenders he faced in the Ghana Premier League last season.

Sasraku played an instrumental role for the Fire Boys in their run-in to the Ghana Premier League title triumph, scoring three goals and contributing four assists in as many games.

And although the rasta-haired poacher tested himself against many defenders in the league, he rates Hearts of Oak's Vincent Atinga and Ebusua Dwarfs' Musah Mohammed as his toughest adversaries.

"I will say Vincent Atinga and Musah because they know how to mark a striker without committing unnecessary fouls and also very tenacious," Sasraku disclosed on Happy FM.

"They are very calm when trying to retrieve the ball. I find it difficult playing against them and I always commend them for that style of play."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com