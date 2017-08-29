TOP STORIES
Robert Otuboah Jnr. Aims At Big Time Football
Robert Otuboah Jnr. is a young rising star whose ambition is to play football in Europe alongside the best players in the world.
The 15 year old student of Ada SHS Technical told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview at the Accra Sports Stadium he wants to wear the national jersey and feature for the u17, u20, the Black Meteors and the Black Stars.
“I believe in myself that is why I am confident to say I want to play for my country. I know the challenge is big, but if you are good, you can be identified easily” he said.
The midfielder with eyes for goals said he loves singing and dancing as well as reading when he is not playing football.
Junior currently plays for African Angels after moving from Lashibi United. His idol is Christian Ronaldo and feels he deserves all the awards he is winning.
In 2014, Atuboah Jnr. was voted Best Player in a Gala organized by coaches at Lashibi. That event is what has inspired him to dream of becoming a footballer.
He believes is the Ghana Football Association (GFA) put its house in order and the if the technical heads pick the right players, the Black Stars can qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
He appreciates the efforts of his parents, Mr. Edward Otuboah and Mrs. Hannah Otuboah of Tema, Lashibi Community 17 in educating and grooming him to become a star, and promised not to let his family down if he succeeds in Europe.
