modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Christian Atsu provides assist to hand Newcastle win over Andre Ayew's West Ham

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana winger Christian Atsu was influential for Newcastle United as he registered an assist in their 3-0 win over West Ham United at the St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

The nimble footed winger has been impressive for the Magpies in their previous two games despite their poor start to the campaign.

The 25-year-old speedy winger kept up his place in the side's line up against Andre Ayew's West Ham United and continued his superb form in the encounter by creating the side's first goal when he teed up a pass for on-rushing Spanish forward Joselu to fire Newcastle in front in the 36th minute.

Two second half goals from defender Cieran Clark and Aleksander Mitrovic handed Rafa Benitez's side their maiden win in the campaign.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Kwabena Agyepong attends NPP delegates’ conference [Photos]

50 minutes ago

Special Prosecutor office will surely be created – Nana Addo

3 hours ago

quot-img-1it is better to go to a house of mourning than to go to a house of feasting,for death is the destiny of every man;

By: osagefo Nana Addo SB quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line