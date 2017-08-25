TOP STORIES
BetWay Select Team Play Black Starlets In A Friendly Match
Betway Ghana, on Wednesday August 23, 2017, organised a friendly football match between players of the Betway Talent Search and the Black Starlets. The match, which ended 3-1 in favour of the Black Starlets is the last friendly match for the Black Starlets before their departure to Denmark on September 1st for a month long European tour as part of preparations for the 2017 Under 17 FIFA World Cup in India later in October.
The football match was part of a series of activities organised for the finalists of the Betway Talent Search to give them a real feel of what professional football is. The Betway Talent Search Camping began on the 21st of August and it is expected to come to an end on the 25th of August 2017. While the selected players are in camp, they would be taken through a series of activities to hone them into professional footballers – terminologies, nutrition and skills development.
Marketing Manager for Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah said the players selected across the country played well and commended them for their passion and zeal. He said “the player’s tactical ability and football sense speaks a lot and he cannot wait to see their exploits as they move on to the next level of their career”.
The Betway Talent Search is a football scouting project aimed at unearthing football talents for young footballers between the ages of 18 and 25. The Betway Talent Search sits alongside the sponsorship of Ashanti Gold S.C as part of Betway’s commitment to driving interest and support in Ghanaian football.
