Ebenezer Assifuah tops scoring chart in France despite failing to score this weekend

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana forward Ebenezer Assifuah's lead at the top French Ligue 2 is intact despite not scoring over the weekend.

Le Havre went ahead to win against Valenciennes 1-0 to strengthen their grips of the top spot.

The former Ghana youth striker has been explosive in the French Ligue two having bagged in four goals from four games.

The Le Havre forward is closely followed by Sochaux forward Florian Martin who is also on four goals.

Below are the Ligue 2 top scorers.
1. Ebenezer Assifuah ( Le Havre ), Florian Martin ( Sochaux ): 4 goals

2. NathaÃ«l Julan ( Le Havre ): 3 goals
4. Bruno Grougi ( Brest ), Yanis Merdji ( Bourg ), Cristian Lopez, Kevin Fortune ( Lens ), Ousmane Cissokho ( Orleans )

Sports News

