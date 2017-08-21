TOP STORIES
life is a battlefieldBy: Vieira
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
West Ham co-owner David Gold savages Andre Ayew on Twitter amid club's poor start
West Ham United's co-owner David Gold is running out of patience for under-performing star Andre Ayew and his teammates after losing their opening two English Premier League matches.
He has made his opinions known on a selection of the club's players as the Hammers slumped to another defeat on Saturday, losing 3-2 to Southampton.
Although short, the comment seen via Twitter, focused criticism on the Iron's Robert Snodgrass, Andre Ayew and Jose Fonte.
In the wake of the 3-2 loss against the Saints, one angry supporter tweeted co-owner David Gold with a fair concern about West Ham's transfers, probably not expecting a response.
"You spent nearly £40m on Snodgrass Ayew and Fonte...how do you sleep at night?" he wrote.
Rather than overlook the tweet, he responded:
"I don't. DG [David Gold]."
Considering that Robert Snodgrass, Andre Ayew, and Jose Fonte are still at the club, Gold's comments may certainly carry the risk of further upsetting team harmony.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News