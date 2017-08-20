modernghana logo

Na Adjrago, two others win Accra Tennis Open

GNA
1 hour ago | Tennis

Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - Ghana's number one seed Wisdom Na Adjrago defeated Daniel Anum Quartey 7-5, 6-4 in the men's final to win this year's Accra Open Tennis at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court.

The week-long tourney, held in remembrance of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, saw tennis players competing in the men's, U-14 and U-16 categories.

For his efforts, Na Adrago walked away with GH¢7,500 and a glittering trophy.

In the U-14 category, Richard Okine defeated Lameck Bagerbaseh 6-4, 6-2, whilst Cindy Aidoo defied all odds to brush aside competition from Eleone Ankrah with a 7-5, 6-4 victory in the girls U-16.

They also went home with a cash prize of GH¢1000, educational scholarship and gifts.

Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies commended the organisers and the Ghana Tennis Association for a succesful tournament.

Mr McKorley said he believes Ghana tennis will thrive 'if we invest in developing the youths. We have talents and it is about time we helped the youth in the country. "

The tournament was organised by the Atta Mills Memorial Foundation.

GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

