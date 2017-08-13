modernghana logo

Maxwell Konadu worried about Black Stars B's poor defense

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA - Maxwell Konadu, head coach of Ghana Black Stars B says he is worried about how his side poorly conceded two goals against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Ghana held Burkina Faso to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the 2018 CHAN qualifiers in Ouagadougou.

In a post match interview with the press, Maxwell Konadu said he was happy with the score line but his side's defensive performance could have been better.

"I am not disappointed with the score line today but I am worried about how we conceded the two goals.

"I think we could have done better than that but a 2-2 draw was a decent score line for an away team. We have to strengthen our defensive setup before the second leg.

"We were denied training on Thursday but I don't want to find excuses for the score line.

"We have trained for about eight weeks and I don't think just a day without training in Burkina could have affected the score line.

"We deserved the training but we were denied and we are not happy about that, the Burkina Faso Football Federation could have done better.

"Nevertheless, I think they did well to have equalized on two occasions. It was a decent result for us," said Maxwell Konadu.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

