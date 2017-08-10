modernghana logo

Ghana name 18 man squad for Chan Qualifier against Burkina Faso

GNA
18 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - Maxwell Konadu, head coach of Ghana Black Stars 'B' has named a strong 18 man squad for the upcoming CHAN qualifier against their Burkina Faso counterparts.

The team, which is made up of two goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders and two strikers would be joined by nine technical and management members to Burkina Faso on Wednesday night.

The two neighboring countries would battle for qualification on August 12, at the Stade du 4 AoÃ»t (August 4 stadium) in Ouagadougou. The second leg of the fixture would be honoured at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 20, 2017.

The squad is made up of Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars) Goalkeepers . The Defenders are Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Daniel Darkwah (Aduana Stars), Awal Mohammed (Asante Kotoko), Musah Nuhu (WAFA SC), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty Professionals) and Moro Ibrahim (Bolga All Stars).

The Midfielders are Gideon Waja (WAFA SC), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Farouk Mohammed (Elmina Sharks), Patrick Razak (Hearts of Oak), Zakaria Mumuni (Aduana Stars), Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak), Emmanuel Gyamfi (Asante Kotoko).

The Forwards : Sadick Adams (Asante Kotoko) and Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks).

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Sports News

