Muntari Extols Olele

Daily Guide
9 minutes ago | Sports News
Richard 'Olele' Kingson
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has linked Black Stars' recent past successes to the exploits of goalkeeper Richard 'Olele' Kingson.

To the former Inter/AC Milan man, the  current Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer  contribution is the best thing ever that has happened to Ghana's goalkeeping department.

Muntari, speaking on Football Legends Night Show revealed that the former Blackpool goal stopper was the pillar behind the Stephen Appiah-led Stars.

“…Let me tell you a secret, Olele was the reason behind our success in our days. I think he is the finest when it comes to goalkeeping in the country.”

Kingson played key roles in Stars' Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010 World Cup campaigns.

Since his exit from the national team few years ago, Ghana has struggled to settle on a reliable goal stopper.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

