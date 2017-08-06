TOP STORIES
TSEL Offers GBA New Office Facility At Bukom Boxing Arena
The Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL) has presented an office space at the Bukom Boxing Arena to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) at a short ceremony in Accra.
Mr. Theodore Ohene, Managing Director of the Trust Sports Emporium (TSEL) said it is ideal that they engage the GBA to build and maintain a very good relationship as they are their major and strategic stakeholder.
He disclosed that the board of the TSEL agreed to offer the GBA an office to facilitate their operations.
Peter Zwennes President of the GBA who was excited with the offer graciously said it was timely and most welcome. He promised that it would be kept in good form always.
He noted that the GBA would be forever indebted to the TSEL as the new Bukom Boxing Arena has given Ghana Boxing a facelift, and the new hope to revive juvenile and amateur boxing, so that the sport will occupy the hierarchy that it belongs.
Mr. Ohene briefed the GBA executive members present on the facilities in the emporium, such as the Boxing Arena, which can be used for other disciplines, a Sports Hall / 1,200 seating capacity Auditorium, Boxing Gym, Aerobics and Physiotherapy Block, Conference Hall to take 300 people, Swimming Pool / Changing Rooms, Restaurant and Bar as well as a School Block.
He expressed that in the near future they are going to engage other stakeholders such as the media, GBA / Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Boxing Promoters and Boxing Gyms.
He noted that the aim is to build better relationships and impart new ideas and knowledge.
He also disclosed that a Hall of Fame where Ghanaians who have contributed to boxing would be inducted and honoured is going to be set up.
He later showed the premise and presented the keys to the office to the President of the GBA.
Among personalities who witnessed the handing over were Herbert Allotei Cofie, chairman of the GBA Marketing / Sponsorship Committee and members of the GBA Media / PR Committee.
The entourage later inspected the boxing gym and indoor sports hall.
